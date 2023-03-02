EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Americas High School Mariachi Los Pineros and Pebble Hills High School Mariachi Los Guerreros won Superior Rating Division 1 trophies at the 2023 Texas UIL State Mariachi Festival in Seguin, Texas.

Both groups gave performances on Feb. 25 to earn the highest rating possible, competing among top mariachi groups within the state.

“We are extremely proud of Los Pioneros and Los Guerreros on their Division 1 rating. We are blessed to have exceptional teachers and students in our district, and their hard work has paid off. We hope to continue this high level of excellence and are excited for the future of mariachi education in our district.” said Armando Martinez, fine arts director for the Socorro Independent School District.