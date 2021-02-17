Americans more optimistic about travel in 2021, El Pasoans planning trips

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Recent survey shows 58% Americans plan on travelling this year hoping that the world will go back to normal.

According to a survey conducted by IPX1031 nearly half say they are optimistic about travelling in 2021, and 45% say they believe travelling will go back to “normal” without restrictions.

“People are requesting Carribean, Mexico, those are the hot places right now,” said Celia Smith, managing partner at 1 Life Travel agency in El Paso,

Smith explained that El Pasoans are looking for destinations that are more easily accessible, abroad and in the country.

Paul Coleman, owner of Sun Travel Agency says there has been more bookings for Phoenix, AZ and ski resorts in Colorado, as well as national parks.

Cruise trips have been on hold since last year, but Smith says many have been booking for later this year, but even as far out as 2023.

She says people have been optimistic about the prices as well, thinking travel will be cheaper this year. She believes the prices will actually go up.

“There’s going to be a lot of people trying to use their credits with a supplier, cruise credits, airline credits, and that might make the price go up because the availability is going to be low,” she explains.

Doris Poessiger, owner of Fiesta World Travel agency says as more travel becomes available later in the year, a threat of online scams might become greater.

She warns El Pasoans to look out for deals that look too good to be truth and are offered by unknown agencies or websites. She says to use a local agency that you trust.

As the world adapts to life in a pandemic, so does travel.

Many vacation resorts abroad such as in Mexico and Costa Rica offer on-site COVID-19 testing or make sure that the concierge can refer travelers to the nearest testing site.

Celia Smith says many are even offering it for free.

The testing accommodation comes with the U.S. travel requirement asking everyone traveling from abroad to present a negative COVID-19 test, no older than three days, upon entrance to the country.

In KTSM’s online poll 67% of poll-takers answered they are very comfortable to return back to “normal” with the rollout of the vaccines.

However, New Mexico State University Public Health professor Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani predicts if we continue vaccinating at the current pace we will not be seeing “normal” before end of fall.