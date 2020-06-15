American sport shooter qualified for Tokyo Olympics training from her backyard amid COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Tokyo summer games have been pushed back one full year, and many athletes are scrambling to find ways to stay sharp, but for one Olympian in Arkansas, training is a little closer than you would expect.

Childhood dreams began early for Arkansas native Kayle Browning. As a child, she knew the global games were a goal she wanted to get to.

“I never was an ice skater or a gymnast but that’s kind of where the fire came from for the Olympics,” said Browning.

Browning turned to what she is good at, which is shooting guns.

“As a young child she was a very talented shooter,” said Tommy Browning, Kayle’s father.

Kayle’s house is in the middle of Wooster Arkansas, which is the perfect place to have target practice in the middle of a pandemic.

“It’s peaceful out here, I can shoot, my neighbors don’t complain because I don’t have any. I mean I can literally walk out my front door and train which I need to,” Browning said.

Browning says she had a coach who told her she would have to move to Colorado Springs if she wanted to succeed, but her father disapproved of the idea.

“And I was like, I’m not letting you raise my 13 year old daugther, and they said you basically have to because there’s no place to shoot within 10 or 11 hours of you, and I said well I build one, and that’s what I did,” said Browning’s father.

The equipment cost 100 thousand dollars and Browning says her parents have provided her with every opportunity they could to help her reach her goal.