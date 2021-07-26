American Red Cross to host blood drive in commemoration of August 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In commemoration of the second August 3rd anniversary and during “Month of Unity and Healing“, the local chapter of the American Red Cross has organized a special blood drive that will be taking place on Friday, July 30th and Saturday, July 31st.



The County of El Paso, West Texas nonprofits, and others are part of the commemoration as well.

“We feel very fortunate that we are able to take part in such an important commemoration here in the Borderland,” said Ames Davis, Executive Director of the American Red Cross West Texas Chapter. “El Pasoans are filled with compassion and so far, have answered the call to be a part of this ‘Healing El Paso Blood Drive.’ With a limited number of appointments remaining on Friday and some on Saturday, I ask those who can donate in the El Paso area to please consider donating blood. Our Nation is experiencing a critical blood shortage and your donation could help to save up to three lives.”

Officials said the appointments are filling up fast, however those who are interested in donating blood can still do by registering online for an appointment.



The Blood Drives will be taking place Friday, July 30th at the El Paso Convention Center and Saturday, July 31st, at The Pavilion in Ascarate Park. Both drives are scheduled from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

All donors at the drive will:

Receive a $10.00 Amazon.com eGift Card

Be entered into the sweepstakes to win free gas for a year ($5,000 value)

Receive a Healing El Paso T-shirt

You can schedule your appointment at American Red Cross Blood Donation Reservation.



