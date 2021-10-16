American flag flying high in North East El Paso once again after original pole was damage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) You may remember seeing a large American flag flying in North East El Paso off of the U.S. 54 at the Diana exit.

Flag being raised on Saturday

The flag and pole were taken down at the beginning of 2020 due to damage, but a new pole has been put up and a flag was raised on Saturday.

El Paso Texas Flags Across America says the new flag pole cost $150,000 and was paid for through donations.

Bricks can be seen at the base of the new flag pole, those bricks were dedicated to loved ones and were one of the fundraisers that helped pay for the new flag pole.

Army Veteran Delos Bates buying five of the bricks for both himself, his wife as well as family members he’s lost.

Delos Bates holding a photo of himself when he enlisted in the Army at age 18

“They’re all up there looking down watching the flag right now,” said Bates.

On Saturday the new pole was unveiled but El Paso Flags Across America says that the dedication will happen on Veterans Day and the community is invited to come.

The original flag pole was put up after the 9/11 attacks but was damaged over the years and could no longer support the large flag.

