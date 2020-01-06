American family attacked in Mexico, child killed

Police officers patrol the area where a campaign rally of Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of MORENA party, is taking place in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico on April 05, 2018. – Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the sometimes fiery leftist gunning to be Mexico’s next president, disputed Trump’s anti-migration arguments, saying that crime is actually down in US border cities, that less Mexicans are crossing the border and that deportations have fallen under Trump. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP via Getty Images)

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas (AP) – An American family returning to the U.S. from Mexico has come under attack just south of Texas, with armed gunmen killing a 13-year-old and wounding three others.

The attorney general’s office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S. It didn’t identify them further.

The highway on which they were shot Saturday is considered high risk. It runs through an area that’s disputed by criminal groups including the Gulf Cartel and Zetas.