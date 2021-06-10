American Airlines begins sale of three non-stop flights from El Paso to Austin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Travelers who visit Austin, Texas quite frequently have something to look forward to when planning out their next trip to the state’s capital.



The city of El Paso announced that American Airlines will begin non-stop flights to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Tickets went on sale Thursday (June 10) for flights starting September 8, but it doesn’t stop there.



City officials said American Airlines will add a second direct flight in October and a third in November for a total of three daily non-stop flights to Austin.

“We heard from our business community, our state delegation, our residents, and our City Council that we needed more direct flights to Austin. We listened and are excited to announce three direct flights to Austin,” said Tommy Gonzalez, City Manager of El Paso, “We are working on additional direct flights to other parts of the country. We know that increasing the number of direct flights is critical to growing business and leisure travel.”

The flight will be operated on an Embraer 175 aircraft and the schedule is as follows:

September:

Departs Austin 10:40 a.m. CST, arrives in El Paso 11:15 a.m. MST

Departs El Paso 11:45 a.m. MST, arrives in Austin 2:15 p.m. CST

October added flight:

Departs Austin 4:00 p.m. CST, arrives in El Paso 4:35 p.m. MST

Departs El Paso 5:05 p.m. MST, arrives in Austin 7:35 p.m. CST

November added flight:

Departs Austin 8:51 p.m. CST, arrives in El Paso 9:26 p.m. MST

Departs El Paso 7:30 a.m. MST, arrives in Austin at 10:00 a.m. CST

“We’re eager to add new service from El Paso to Austin, giving local customers another choice for their travel plans,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning, “We look forward to welcoming more West Texas customers back to travel with American so they can experience all that Austin has to offer, as well as further connecting them to our global network.”

Officials said the El Paso International Airport has been performing above the national average on a consistent basis when it comes to recovering passenger traffic coming out of the pandemic. Passenger traffic increased 685.5% this past April over April of last year.



This is American Airlines second announcement for new flights this year, following the announcement of a daily flight to Charlotte in May which will begin August 17.

For more information visit flyelpaso.com or to purchase tickets visit aa.com.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.