HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old girl from Liberty County has been cancelled after she was found safe.

The Texas Center for the Missing issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office for 5-year-old Trinity Edwards just after midnight Tuesday night.

Trinity was last seen Tuesday, May 9 at approximately 5 a.m., in the 100 block of County Road 5005 in Cleveland. She was last seen wearing a purple night gown.

But just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Amber Alert for Trinity was cancelled after the report came out that she was found safe.