TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An Amber Alert has been issued by a Smith County judge for Jamar Ross, a missing 11-month-old child out of Tyler.

A judge ordered for Jamar to be under the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services last week, but he has not been turned over to a caseworker, according to DFPS.

Tyler Police Department received a call from Child Protective Services on Friday, July 14 at 1:30 stating that they were supposed to take the child into their custody from a residence in the 800 block of West Mims Street in Tyler.

Officials believe Ross is in the custody of his mother, Tarhondia Jackson, 26.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ross or Jackson is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.