TEXAS (KXAN) — The Dallas Police Department is searching for an abducted seven-year-old girl who officers believe is in immediate danger.

Lillie Anderson is 4’02”, weighs 80 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple short-sleeved shirt, multi-colored shorts and flower sandals with two braids in her hair.

Police said the suspect is an unidentified Black man with black hair who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants. He was seen driving a four-door crossover SUV with an unknown license plate and model year. He was last seen on the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard in Dallas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas PD at 214-671-4268.