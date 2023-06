DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was discontinued after the subject was located safely, police said.

Dallas Police posted to Twitter early Monday morning to say that 7-year-old Lillie May Anderson is no longer missing.

At the time the alert was issued, officials said Anderson was last seen in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard of Dallas around 12 p.m. on Sunday in a gray four-door crossover SUV.