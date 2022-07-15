COFFEE CITY, Texas (KXAN) — Coffee City Police said a baby that was abducted is in custody of Child Protective Services as of 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Thursday for the baby. The Amber Alert was later cancelled.

Authorities were looking for a woman and man, who they said “failed to surrender custody as the court ordered.”

Coffee City Police Chief John Jay Portillo posted just after 10:30 p.m. the mother called the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and turned the baby over to authorities.

Coffee City is southwest of Tyler on the shore of Lake Palestine. Hunt County is 80 miles northeast of Coffee City.