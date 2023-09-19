EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amazon announced on Tuesday, Sept. 19 that it’s hiring 250,000 employees throughout the U.S. and more of 28,000 of those will be in Texas, which means more than 300 employees will be hired in El Paso.

Amazon says a diverse range of roles are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels.

Amazon jobs include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders, and are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America.

Amazon says customer fulfillment and transportation employees can “earn on average over $20.50 per hour for those roles, and up to $28 depending on location.”

“These roles can be the start of a long-term career inside or outside the company. The flexibility of the jobs available come with a wide range of hours full and part-time, and excellent pay and benefits.” Amazon said.

Amazon says it provides career advancement opportunities such as anytime access to earned pay access, health, vision, and dental insurance from the first day on the job; a 401(k) with company match; up to 20 weeks of paid pregnancy/parental leave for birth parents (6 weeks for eligible supporting parents); and Amazon’s Resources for Living program, a free benefit offering mental health and financial services and support for employees, their families, and their households.

For more information on Amazon, click here: Amazon.jobs: Help us build Earth’s most customer-centric company.