EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sherrif’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Amazon Fulfillment Center in far East El Paso Tuesday morning in reference to a possible “terroristic threat”, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Amazon Fulfillment Center is located on the 12191 block of Emerald Pass Ave. in far East El Paso. Deputies say they cleared the building, and no threat was found.

Deputies also say no injuries were reported, there’s no threat to the surrounding area and all safety protocols were put in place.