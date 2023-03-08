AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During six games in its 2023 season, the Amarillo Sod Poodles will don a new identity, playing as the Amarillo Calf Fries at points throughout the season.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Sod Poodles organization, the team will play as the Amarillo Calf Fries during the following games of the 2023 season:

April 15 vs. the Corpus Christi Hooks;

May 13 vs. the Midland Rockhounds;

June 15 vs. the San Antonio Missions;

July 16 vs. the Frisco Roughriders;

August 4 vs. the Corpus Christi Hooks; and

August 31 vs. the Midland Rockhounds.

Officials said in the release that the alternate identity will include new jerseys and hats in an orange and light blue color scheme. A Calf Fries replica jersey will be given away during the June 4 game against the Springfield Cardinals to the first 1,500 people who attend the game.

“Sod Poodles is one of the most recognizable and unique brands in Minor League Baseball. We knew in order to honor our fans’ expectations for fun and originality, we had to take the storytelling of our new identity to the next level,” officials from the organization said in the release. “We absolutely love to celebrate our region’s uniqueness and historic cowboy ways. If yo­­u have lived in Texas or the Southwest for any amount of time, you know about Calf Fries!”

Officials said that Calf Fries will be served during the six games the team will be assuming the alternate identity. A pre-sale for an Amarillo Calf Fries hat, along with other merchandise, is occurring now at the Amarillo Sod Poodles team store. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

For more information, visit the Amarillo Sod Poodles’ website.