EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former Judge Alma Trejo announced her candidacy for district attorney on Monday morning, Oct. 23, sharing goals and strategies to “restore trust and integrity” to the D.A.’s office, according to Trejo.

Trejo’s campaign announcement was held in front of the Enrique Moreno Courthouse on Monday morning as she discussed her plans for crime prevention, victim support, and community engagement.

Trejo resigned from her position as judge of the County Criminal Court of Law #1 after serving 21 years. She will run as a Democrat in the March 2024 primaries.

Two other candidates, James Montoya and Nancy Casas, have also filed to run in the Democratic primary. Appointed District Attorney Bill Hicks has not said whether he will run in the Republican primary.