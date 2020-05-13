Allstate agency owners to host virtual donation drive for EPFH

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As families struggle from food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Allstate Foundation has decided to award a grant to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH).

Over 150 Texas Allstate agency owners are hosting virtual donation drives for their local food banks this week, a release said.

Eight Allstate agents will be raising funds here in El Paso for the EPFH.

“During a time like this, supporting one another and the community is critical. I’m proud to support El Pasoans Fighting Hunger as their employees and volunteers help local families put food on the table,” said El Paso Allstate agent Oscar Arrieta.

Community members who are able and want to provide support may make a monetary donation directly to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger by clicking here.

According to a release, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger will also receive an Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grant secured by El Paso-area agency owners and personal financial representatives participating in the virtual donation drive.

Participating Allstate agency owners include: