EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The diocese of El Paso and Mt. Carmel Cemetery hosted the annual “All souls’ day mass” earlier today.

According to the diocese, the event provides an opportunity to remember and pray for their loved ones who have died.

The catholic community coming together while the mass was celebrated by Bishop Mark J. Seitz.

The mass was also streamed through the diocese’s Facebook page for those who were unable to attend in person.