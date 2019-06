All lanes of I-10 West are closed between Clint and Horizon Blvd. due to a semi-truck fire.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is responding and said the fire is out.

There were no injuries reported.

Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Gateway West.

Sheriff’s deputies anticipate the lanes to remain closed until at least 10:30 or 11:30 a.m.

