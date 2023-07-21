UPDATE: All lanes are now open, according to TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A fatal two vehicle crash happened in far East El Paso close to 4 a.m. Friday morning.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the fatal crash happened at 13400 Gateway East near Nuevo Hueco Tanks Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved two drivers who were transported with serious injuries. One driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported at 7:40 a.m. that the Gateway eastbound lanes and Eastlake southbound is closed. Traffic is currently backed up to the exit ramp. Clearing time is until further notice.

TxDOT reported earlier Friday morning at around 6:30 a.m. that all eastbound lanes were closed on Gateway East at Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road and Eastlake Boulevard.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.