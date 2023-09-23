EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of El Paso’s most prominent veterans organizations has a new look to its clubhouse in Central El Paso.

The Benavidez-Patterson “All-Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association celebrated its renovated building with a “grand reopening” on Saturday, Sept. 23. The grand reopening event started at 3 p.m. and will last until midnight.

The veterans group is located at 2608 Fort Blvd.

Photos by Dave Burge/KTSM

“We are getting after it,” said Paul Albright, chairman of the All-Airborne chapter and a retired Army command sergeant major.

“We are trying to make this the best place for our veterans to come and enjoy each other’s company,” he said. “It is not just for veterans, but for people who support veterans, family, civilians who pour their heart out to support veterans who served.”

The biggest change is the club’s parking lot, which is now paved. For years, the group had a dirt parking lot. Two years ago, the parking lot was largely destroyed by stormwater runoff after summer rains.

The clubhouse also got some rock landscaping out front that is designed to keep water from flooding into the building and a new disabled-accessible ramp area for easier access for older veterans.

“We were actually carrying our older veterans in and putting them down in a chair and then bringing in their wheelchair or walker,” Albright said. “We had to help them get inside our building.”

Other improvements include: a lighted sign out in front of the clubhouse; new lighting for the parking lot; a redone outdoor patio and grill area; air conditioning to replace swamp coolers; a brand-new kitchen; and the ability to accept credit and debit cards and other forms of electronic payments at the club’s bar.

The group raised about $31,000 for the improvements but got some significant help from the community for what totaled about $80,000 worth of work, Albright said.

John Mimbela of Mimbela Contractors and Stanley Jobe of Jobe Materials were the largest contributors, Albright said.

More work still needs to be done, Albright said. That includes replacing aging, energy-wasting refrigerators in the bar area and major work on the clubhouse roof.

Albright estimates that another $50,000 to $75,000 worth of work needs to be done. They are looking for grants and sponsors to help out.

The veterans group is well-known for visiting elementary schools, teaching kids about military history and reading with them. They also give out 40 brand-new bikes across four elementary schools each year.

For more information on the group or on how to contribute, email BP82ndEPTX@outlook.com.