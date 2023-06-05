EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Alfresco! Fridays is returning to the El Paso Convention Center Plaza, on Friday June 9.
The summer concert will be free and is scheduled every Friday through August 25 in Downtown El Paso, starting from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is family friendly, and no tickets are required to enter.
The concert series is an annual tradition that showcases regional musicians and performers, according to Destination El Paso.
The band lineup includes the following:
June 9- Jessica Flores
June 16- Arturo Guerrero
June 23- Jordan Taylor
June 30- The Retroz
July 7- Sonora Skandala
July 14- Brian Mars
July 21- Pie Sisters
July 28- Lush Life Quintet
August 4- Whiskey River Band
August 11- Soul Parade
August 18- Tribes
August 25- Lizzy Torres & Ballet Folk Quetzales