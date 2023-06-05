EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Alfresco! Fridays is returning to the El Paso Convention Center Plaza, on Friday June 9.

The summer concert will be free and is scheduled every Friday through August 25 in Downtown El Paso, starting from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is family friendly, and no tickets are required to enter.

The concert series is an annual tradition that showcases regional musicians and performers, according to Destination El Paso.

The band lineup includes the following:

June 9- Jessica Flores

June 16- Arturo Guerrero

June 23- Jordan Taylor

June 30- The Retroz

July 7- Sonora Skandala

July 14- Brian Mars

July 21- Pie Sisters

July 28- Lush Life Quintet

August 4- Whiskey River Band

August 11- Soul Parade

August 18- Tribes

August 25- Lizzy Torres & Ballet Folk Quetzales