EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Albertsons will be hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at all store locations in El Paso and Las Cruces.

Applicants are invited to interview with human resources representatives and are encouraged to bring a current resume, according to a press release sent by Albertsons.

Albertsons says a wide variety of opportunities are available in the deli, meat, bakery, produce, fuel stations and customer service departments, or positions on the front-end team as a cashier or courtesy clerk.

Store associates receive:

Paid training

Flexible scheduling

Associate discounts

All associates are eligible to receive significant benefits and paid vacation/holidays per the union contract if applicable.

Apply online at www.albertsonscompanies.com or inquire at your local Albertsons.