EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Alamogordo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore has been put on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation, according to a news release sent out by the district Sunday evening.

The district’s Board of Education met in executive session followed by an open special board meeting on Sunday and announced the decision.

The news release did not identify Moore by name and merely said the superintendent had been put on administrative leave. A cause was not given in the news release.

Moore was appointed as superintendent of Alamogordo Public Schools in July 2021, according to a biography that was still up on the district’s web site. Prior to that, he served as principal of Alamogordo High School from October 2018 to July 2021, and as AHS assistant principal from July 2018 to October 2018.

A native of Ohio, Moore is a retired lieutenant colonel in the Air Force.

The board appointed Deputy Superintendent Pam Renteria to serve as acting superintendent, effective immediately. Renteria has served Alamogordo Public Schools for 26 years — 20 as a high school English teacher, five as a school site administrator as assistant principal at Alamogordo High and principal at Mountain View Middle School.

Renteria has most recently served as deputy superintendent of teaching and learning.

