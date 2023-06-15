EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Alamogordo Public Schools (APS) is announcing its upcoming job fair from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 14 at the Mountain View Middle School cafeteria.

Representatives from all APS Departments will be present at the job fair, engaging with potential candidates and conducting mini-interviews. This opportunity allows attendees to meet directly with department representatives, gaining insights into the various roles and responsibilities associated with their desired career paths.

APS prides itself on being an outstanding place to work, fostering an environment that promotes growth, collaboration and innovation.

With an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and the success of both students and staff, APS offers a wide range of career opportunities including:

Teachers

Teaching assistants

Social workers

Nurses

School counselors

Coaches

Bus drivers

Administrative assistants

Facility maintenance workers

APS also welcomes individuals from diverse backgrounds to join its dedicated team.

“APS is not just an educational institution, but a community that believes in the power of education to transform lives,” said Pam Renteria, Acting Superintendent of Alamogordo Public Schools. “We are passionate about creating a work environment that supports professional growth, values collaboration and recognizes the immense contributions of our staff members. The job fair provides a platform for job seekers to experience firsthand what makes Alamogordo Public Schools a truly exceptional place to work.”

Additionally, attendees are encouraged to bring their resume if available, allowing them to showcase their qualifications and achievements. Dressing professionally is also recommended to make a positive impression.

For more information about Alamogordo Public Schools and the APS job fair visit here.