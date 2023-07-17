A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Alamogordo Police Officer Anthony Ferguson has died after being shot early Saturday morning, July 15, in the line of duty, the department announced in a news release issued at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Ferguson was 41 years old and was an 11-year veteran of the Alamogordo Police Department.

At about 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning, officers from the Alamogordo Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Puerto Rico Avenue and 9th Street. The vehicle did not stop for officers and the driver attempted to flee.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle but soon located the same vehicle after it was involved in a crash in the area of First Street and Delaware Avenue.

Officers saw a man, who has now been identified as Dominic De La O, fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers gave chase and shots were fired.

Ferguson was originally transported to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo and then was flown to University Medical Center of El Paso, where he died.

The suspect was hit by gunfire, but his injuries were not life-threatening and he has been arrested.

According to New Mexico State Police, De La O, 26, of Alamogordo, has been charged with the following: attempt to commit first-degree murder; aggravated battery on a police officer with a deadly weapon; tampering with evidence; aggravated fleeing of a police officer; resisting and evading a police officer; criminal trespass; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; and reckless driving.

Officer Ferguson was serving in the Patrol Division as a field training officer. He is survived by his mother, father, four brothers, his daughter and son.

“He was loved and admired by the citizens of Alamogordo and officers alike,” read a statement issued by Alamogordo Police. “We would ask for the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

The incident remains under investigation by New Mexico State Police.

Alamogordo Police Chief David Kunihiro will have a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, at the Alamogordo Police Department, 700 Virginia Ave.