ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo Police Deparment officer Anthony Ferguson, who was shot during a chase Saturday, has died, according to the Alamogordo Police Department. The 41-year-old was an 11 year veteran of the Alamogordo Police Department serving in the Patrol Division as a Field Training Officer. APD says he is survived by his mother, father, four brothers, daughter and son.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers tried to stop a vehicle driven by a man identified as Dominic De La O, 26, of Alamogordo, for driving without lights. De La O allegedly fled from the officers, crashed into a light pole near Delaware Avenue and 1st Street, and fled the scene on foot.

Authorities chased De La O, and he reportedly fired a “sawed-off shotgun” at the officer. He was hit in the face by the gunfire. A different officer fired his weapon toward De La O, and De La O was struck in the leg. De La O was taken into custody shortly after.

The Alamogordo Police Department is hosting a news conference Monday at 11 a.m. at the police department.