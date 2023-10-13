EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Alamogordo Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday afternoon, Oct. 13, and left at least one person injured.

At about 3:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Charlotte and Oregon on a shots-fired call.

When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

“Officers soon learned there may be more victims en route to the hospital. Those victims soon arrived at the hospital as did our Officers,” the news release stated.

Alamogordo Police did not say how many people had been shot or how badly hurt anyone was, including the original victim.

Officers, along with deputies from the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, learned additional information and that led them to a residence along the 200 block of Plainview Drive. There, they located and “detained” the alleged suspect, according to the release.

The incident is being investigated by the 12th Judicial District’s Major Crime Unit, which consists of investigators from the Alamogordo Police, Ruidoso Police, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Diaz at (575) 439-4300.