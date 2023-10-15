EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged with murder and other alleged crimes in connection with a deadly shooting at a park in Alamogordo on Friday, Oct. 13.

Alamogordo Police the incident happened Friday, Oct. 13 at Oregon Park.

Alamogordo Police had originally said that at least one person was shot in the incident, but didn’t say how badly hurt they were. They also said that there were other victims, who later arrived at the a local hospital for treatment, they said. Again, no other details were given.

According to an update on the Alamogordo Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder in the first degree, tampering with evidence, larceny of a firearm and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person less than 19 years old.

The suspect has been turned over to Otero County Detention Center and will be transported to a juvenile detention facility pending an appearance in court.