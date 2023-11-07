EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Alamogordo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 67-year-old woman.

Marsha Pattison was last seen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 at her residence on La Sienna in Alamogordo.

She is described as 5-feet-7, weighs 185 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a brown shirt with brown and black speckles.

Her direction of travel is not known. Anyone with information is urged to call the Alamogordo Police Department at (575) 439-2699 or dial 911.