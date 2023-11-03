EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 34-year-old Alamogordo, New Mexico, man has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of a woman from earlier this week.

Alamogordo Police said in a news release that they arrested Arnulfo Flores on Friday, Nov. 3 and he has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

About 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, Alamogordo Police responded to the 1200 block of Filipino Avenue about a woman who had suffered a stab wound to her upper torso.

The 28-year-old woman was originally taken to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo with life-threatening injuries and was then transferred to a hospital in El Paso, where she died from her injuries.

The 12th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit was activated and took over the investigation. This task force includes investigators from the Alamogordo Police Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Office, 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Ruidoso Police Department, and Lincoln County

Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of the investigation, Flores was identified as the suspect and arrested. He has been booked into the Otero County Detention Center pending a court appearance.