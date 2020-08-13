Alamo Drafthouse to re-open Montecillo location on Aug. 25; open new Eastside location in November

A rendering of a lobby in the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso. Credit: Architecture and images are by 5G Studio.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo will re-open its doors on Aug. 25.

Screenings will include new and classic films, and the theater’s Glass Half Full Taproom will also re-open with limited hours. The theater’s menu at reopening will be reduced from prior offerings, and will be served in a way that minimizes exposure to the environment or other individuals.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to what we love to do — bringing guests the best film, food, and drinks all in one seat,” said Neil Billingsley-Michaelsen, CEO and President of Triple Tap Ventures, LLC. “In addition, we are pleased to announce that construction of our new East El Paso location is nearing its final stages and doors will open in the fall.”

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso is slated to open in November 2020. Located at Monteverde, an upcoming 30-acre mixed-use development at Loop 375 and Pellicano Drive, the new Alamo Drafthouse is a 10-screen theater with approximately 1,000 luxury recliners and an attached full-service bar and restaurant with more than 40 craft beers on tap.

Each theater is equipped with state-of-the-art digital 4K projection and dynamic surround sound, and fully outfitted with luxury recliners, ensuring every seat in the house offers a viewing experience of unparalleled comfort.

It will also feature The Big Show, Alamo Drafthouse’s Large Format Theater concept that showcases the very best presentation available today, including Dolby Atmos sound technology and one of the largest screens in the Alamo Drafthouse brand.

Guests attending screenings at the re-opening Montecillo and the new Monteverde location will be asked to maintain six feet of physical distancing at all times and to wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking.

Ticket purchases will automatically have at least two “buffer seats” surrounding each party, offering at least six feet of distance between guests.

The theaters will be cleaned more frequently and thoroughly, including the disinfection of each auditorium between screening using professional electrostatic sanitization machines that utilize EPA-registered hospital-grade disinfectants.

Hand sanitizers are placed throughout the building. In addition, a number of other cleanliness and health check processes have been implemented for Alamo team members and non-guest areas.