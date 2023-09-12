EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Alamo Drafthouse and members of the El Paso community will be celebrating the life and career of El Paso and Juarez native Saul “Cassandro” Armendariz during an invitation-only VIP red carpet premiere and reception of the new Amazon studios biopic Cassandro on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse in East El Paso.

The Alamo Drafthouse says “Cassandro” is widely recognized as one of Mexican lucha libre’s most iconic queer figures.

“Representatives from Alamo Drafthouse will commemorate Cassandro with a plaque in his honor, dedicating its Big Show theater in his name, and present him with the City of El Paso’s Star on the Mountain Award on behalf of Mayor Oscar Leeser. El Paso County Commissioner David Stout will also present a resolution which was passed during Monday’s El Paso County Commissioner’s Court celebrating Cassandro’s legacy and his vital role in spreading the culture of El Paso, Juárez, lucha libre and exóticos worldwide.” the Alamo Drafthouse said in a press release.

General screenings of Cassandro will begin Friday, Sept. 15, and tickets are on sale at https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/cassandro.