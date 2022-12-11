A rendering of a lobby in the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso. Credit: Architecture and images are by 5G Studio.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Alamo Drafthouse has a special slate of movies including holiday classics and new releases, movie parties, brunch screenings and the highly anticipated sequel to “Avatar,” all scheduled to ring in the holiday season.

This year, you can give the gift of Alamo with an Alamo Drafthouse gift card and get some free snacks. You will get a $10 Snack Pass with a gift card purchase of $50 or more. That offer is good through Dec. 18.

You can choose from a variety of holiday gift card designs or upload a photo to create your own custom gift card. Alamo Drafthouse gift cards are available in amounts ranging from $25 to $150.

Coming to Alamo Drafthouse East El Paso and Montecillo on Thursday, Dec. 15 is director James Cameron’s follow-up to one of the biggest blockbusters of all-time, “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Here is a schedule of some of the special events and showings at both Alamo Drafthouses here in El Paso.

“Elf” movie party: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Monticello location; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at East El Paso location.

“Batman Returns”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Monticello location.

“Soft and Quiet”: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at Monticello location.

“Tokyo Godfathers” subtitled: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Monticello location; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at East El Paso location.

“Avatar: The Way of the Water:” Opens Thursday, Dec. 15 at both locations in El Paso.

“Gremlins” movie party: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Monticello location.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”: Opens Wednesday, Dec. 21 at both locations.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”: Opens Thursday, Dec. 22 at both locations.

“When Harry Met Sally” brunch: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at East El Paso location; 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 at Monticello location.

Information: click here.