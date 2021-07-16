AISD student graduates after supporting his family that contracted COVID his senior year

ANTHONY, Texas (KTSM) – A high school student from Anthony has graduated after he stopped attending classes his senior year to work full-time.

A spokeswoman with the Anthony Independent School District says 11 members of Edgar Dominguez’s family became ill with COVID-19 infections, which pushed him to work to support his family.

Edgar Dominguez receiving his diploma

Through the district’s credit recovery program, he was able to finish his classes and graduate while still working full-time. Dominguez received his diploma on July 9.

“I ended up telling the district about the situation. They helped me out so much because they were
willing to work with me,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez plans to become an underwater welder in the U.S. Navy.

