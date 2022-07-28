EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso International Airport will receive $13 million in Federal Grant Funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to rehabilitate the airport’s Runway 8R/26L, as well as its four connector taxiways.
This grant award from the FAA is made up of $5.1 million of Airport Improvement Program Entitlement funds and $7.9 million in Discretionary funds. The award of discretionary funding is the result of long-term planning with the FAA to identify airfield construction priorities.
The airport developed a $178 million Airport Capital Improvement Program which includes more than $100 million in airfield projects and $29 million in terminal improvements over the next five years.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- ‘This case is bigger than them’: Sandy Hook family attorney says of Alex Jones’ defamation trial
- VIDEO: California home invasion suspect flees in stolen Amazon van
- Local Flavor expects diverse range of short films in showcase at Plaza Theater
- Airports gets $13M grant for runway and taxiway improvements
- EPCC part of Google’s initiative to enhance digital skillset in Latinos
- Entrepreneurial bootcamp bus stopping in El Paso, then to Austin