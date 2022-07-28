EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso International Airport will receive $13 million in Federal Grant Funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to rehabilitate the airport’s Runway 8R/26L, as well as its four connector taxiways.

This grant award from the FAA is made up of $5.1 million of Airport Improvement Program Entitlement funds and $7.9 million in Discretionary funds. The award of discretionary funding is the result of long-term planning with the FAA to identify airfield construction priorities.

This federal investment in our community demonstrates how well staff plans for the future needs of our international airport. We are grateful for the strong leadership from Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and Senator John Cornyn who are bringing federal dollars to El Paso. Tommy Gonzalez, City Manager, City of El Paso

We are extremely pleased with the investment our federal partners are committing to our airport. Preparation, proactive planning, and having shovel-ready projects were the keys to success in our grant application. Following our Strategic Plan is the backbone of our Capital Improvement Program. Sam Rodriguez, Director of Aviation, El Paso International Airport

The airport developed a $178 million Airport Capital Improvement Program which includes more than $100 million in airfield projects and $29 million in terminal improvements over the next five years.

