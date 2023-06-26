EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso International Airport saw an 18% increase in passenger traffic compared to previous years and is adjusting to the influx.

Airport officials say that peak travel times are at 5 a.m. and noon each day.

Airport officials have added that they have worked to add more flights, more seating and larger aircraft serving the Borderland community.

Cassandra Davisson, the marketing and air service development manager at the El Paso International Airport, said with the high volume they have noticed changes in the parking situation at the airport.

“What’s happening is that with the increase of passengers, the short-term lot only can tend to get full. So we like to advise people that before they enter the lot that they may not find a parking spot,” Davisson said.

Davisson also said they encourage traverlers to use the long-term parking lot.

“The pricing is a little bit better in the long-term lot. So it’s $7 a day as opposed to $15 in the short-term lot, ” Davisson, said.

Davisson said another way to avoid any delays is to plan ahead and pack according to the TSA regulations.

“…They can check on the latest forms of required identification and they can also review the list of prohibited items, and pack their luggage accordingly, whether it’s checked baggage or carry-on. And that’s going to really help everybody out if everyone’s packed.” Davisson, said.

It is also recommended that you arrive two hours before your flight to have a smooth experience.

To learn more about flights, parking and before travel tips, click here.