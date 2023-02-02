EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday the City of El Paso held a community meeting regarding a proposed permit fee and hotel occupancy tax for short-term rental properties like Airbnb and VRBO.

Other restriction proposals include a 500 feet requirement between each rental property and maximum occupants and minimum parking requirements.

The City showed a PowerPoint with what other cities around Texas have when it comes to permits for short-term rentals.

El Paso short-term rental property owners voicing their concerns.

“The people that come to El Paso are people that used to live in El Paso they are coming back to see grandma and grandpa quinceaneras wedding things like that or military families we don’t get the big tourist dollars that other cities have so don’t compare us to those cities,” said Anai J Padilla.

Another woman at the meeting says she does not own a short-term rental but rents Airbnb regularly. Asking about whether or not the city requires the same requirements for long-term rentals.

“That’s not fair your doing it for short-term rentals but not long-term rentals,” said Jenny Solo.

“As far as long-term rentals hose are not typically regulated on a regular basis those are more on a complaint basis,” said Tony De La Cruz with the City of El Paso Planning and Inspections.

Another man says his parents rent out a room in his childhood home to make extra money that they use to pay property taxes. Saying they only rent the room for $30 a night.

“They get a little bit of money, please don’t add more fees to them,” said El Pasoan Carlos Briano whose parents rent out a room on Airbnb.

The City of El Paso says the final draft of the proposal has not been completed as the city wanted to hear from the hosts and people in the neighborhoods.

“There are lots of steps to go to before it’s finalized and what the last document is going to look like if it’s going to look like anything, I heard Johnny it could be we don’t need it,” said City Representative for District 6 Art Fierro, who was at the meeting on Thursday.

The City of El Paso says the final draft for the proposal has not been finalized and more community meetings will be held.

The meetings will be on the dates and locations listed below:

Monday, February 6 | 6 p.m.

Pebble Hills Regional Command Center

10780 Pebble Hills

Tuesday, February 7 | 6 p.m.

Westside Regional Command Center

4801 Osborne

Hosted by City Rep. Brian Kennedy

Wednesday, February 8 | 6 p.m.

Northeast Regional Command Center

9600 Dyer

Hosted by City Rep. Joe Molinar

Thursday, February 9 | 6 p.m.

Mission Valley Regional Command Center

9011 Escobar

Hosted by City Rep. Henry Rivera

Monday, February 13 | 6 p.m.

Hybrid Community Meeting

In-Person: City Hall, 300 N. Campbell

Main Conference Room, Second Floor

Virtual Link: https://bit.ly/3kk32lr

Phone: (915) 213-4096 (Code: 483 577 052#)

Tuesday, February 21 | 4 p.m.

El Paso Chamber of Commerce

303 N. Oregon St., Suite 610

Hosted by EP Chamber

Thursday, February 23 | 6 p.m.

Virtual Community Meeting

Virtual Link: http://bit.ly/3wf1tZ1

Phone: (915) 213-4096 (Code: 998 238 324#)

Hosted by City Rep. Isabel Salcido

Wednesday, March 1 | 8 a.m.

Village Inn (Hawkins Exit)

7144 Gateway Blvd. East

Hosted by City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez