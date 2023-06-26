EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All Star Home, a home improvement company recently tested out an AI generator to see what it would envision as a typical home in all 50 states, and the 30 largest cities in the nation.

According to the AI generator tested out by the company, a “typical house” in El Paso looks something like this.

Photo courtesy of Matt Zajechowski.

All Star Home also has a full gallery on their website that shows what AI imagines a home would look like in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, and also the state of Texas.

To view the full gallery, click here: AI Imagines a Typical Home in Every State – All Star Home.

“The median home value of a house in El Paso is $137,600 which provides a lens into what this home could potentially cost if it were for sale in your neighborhood,” All Star Home said.