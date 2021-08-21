Afghan refugees expected to arrive to Fort Bliss on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Refugees from Afghanistan are expected to be transitioned to Fort Bliss on Saturday, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.



During the Pentagon Press Briefing streamed on the DoD’s Facebook page, Army Major General William “Hank” Taylor stated the military began deploying thousands of U.S. troops to Afghanistan on August 14th, exactly one week ago.



Taylor said 5,800 troops still remain in Afghanistan to continue providing help for refugees and securing the Kabul airport to allow for evacuation operations.



“There are now Afghans, in just one week since the beginning of this week, have left Afghanistan, and will be transitioned to Fort Bliss today (Saturday) for further processing,” said Taylor.



U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar of El Paso tweeted Saturday morning the refugees will not be housed in El Paso but elsewhere on the Fort Bliss installation.

I just received a thorough briefing on the status of Afghan refugees who will be housed at @FortBlissTexas. I'm confident that @DeptofDefense will provide resources and expertise to support their needs. The refugees will not be housed in El Paso but elsewhere on the installation. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 21, 2021

The Congresswoman went on to say “Our allies put their lives on the line alongside our brave service members, and I’m grateful to all who are welcoming our partners.”



Taylor added that 17,000 Afghan refugees have been evacuated since August 14th.



This is a developing story and will be modified once more information becomes available.



