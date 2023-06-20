El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Academy- and Emmy Award-winning actor, director, writer and producer Helen Hunt will be a special guest at the El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival, organizers announced Tuesday, June 20.

The Plaza Classic Film Festival returns for its 16th year and will be held July 20-30 in and around the Plaza Theatre in Downtown El Paso.

Hunt will appear for on-stage, pre-screening interviews with 1997’s “As Good As It Gets,” for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress, at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and the 1996 blockbuster “Twister” at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30, both at the Plaza Theatre.

Hunt is also widely known for her role as Jamie Buchman in TV’s “Mad About You” in the 1990s.

Hunt joins Edward James Olmos as this year’s Plaza Classic special guests.

They’re part of an 11-day film festival that includes screenings of “Casablanca,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Peter Pan,” “Psycho” (the original theatrical edition), “When Harry Met Sally,” “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Steamboat Bill Jr.” and many more.

Individual tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at the Plaza Theatre Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. Passes are on sale at plazaclassic.com/tickets.