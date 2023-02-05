EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Actress and activist Alicia Silverstone will be the keynote speaker at the Junior League of El Paso’s 2nd annual Women’s Wellness Summit.

Silverstone is known for the teen comedy “Clueless” from 1995.

The event will be held Friday, Feb. 24 at the Hotel Paso Del Norte.

The Women’s Wellness Summit will address topics focusing on women’s mental and physical health, fitness, body image, self-care, stress management, balance and more.

The all-day event will feature live sessions with local and nationally renowned speakers, interactive panel discussions with local women’s health, wellness and business experts, networking sessions, and a variety of local vendors.



Sponsorship opportunities and vendor spots are available but are limited. Tickets are already on sale. Information: click here.