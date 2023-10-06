EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Actor, comedian, film producer and activist John Leguizamo will be the keynote speaker on Saturday, Dec. 2 for the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s 33rd annual Fiesta celebration.

“We are honored to have John Leguizamo join us as the guest speaker for our annual ‘Fiesta’ celebration,” said Hispanic Chamber CEO Cindy Ramos-Davidson. “His achievements in the entertainment industry and his dedication to highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the Hispanic community align perfectly with the values and mission of our organization. We look

forward to his inspiring words and the impact they will have on our event.”

Leguizamo is known for his one-man shows and performances in numerous films and television series. He is known for a wide variety of roles from tough guys to sensitive souls and has long been a passionate advocate for Hispanic culture, history and art.

“As an advocate for diversity and inclusion, John Leguizamo has been instrumental in promoting opportunities for Hispanic artists and storytellers in the entertainment industry. He has tirelessly championed representation and awareness of the contributions of the Hispanic community, making him a role model for aspiring artists and entrepreneurs alike,” stated a news release announcing his appearance in El Paso.

The Fiesta Celebration will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 with a reception at the El Paso Convention Center and the program and dinner starting at 7 p.m.

For more information, call (915) 566-4066.