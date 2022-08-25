EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A multi-agency investigation results in federal indictment of active military member on alleged firearm charges.

Grant Lee Mosley, 25-year-old Fort Bliss soldier has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing and dealing firearms without being a federal firearm licensee. According to the FBI, Mosely was allegedly manufacturing 3-D printed AR15 auto sears, which is stated to convert a semi-automatic firearm system in nature to a fully automatic firearm. Mosley allegedly advertised and sold handgun machine gun conversion devices as well as auto sears on a social media platform across the U.S.

Agents from the FBI El Paso Field Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,

and Explosives-El Paso Field Office (ATF), the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID), and

the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) El Paso Field Office and New Jersey Field Offices, worked

collaboratively on the case yesterday which resulted in the indictment.

According to the FBI, Mosely can face up to 5-10 years per count in federal prison and up to $250,000 per count if convicted.

