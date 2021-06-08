Active cases in the community decrease below the 600 mark

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health reports one new COVID-19 related death and 5 new cases.

The death toll now at 2,622, with 136,257 cumulative cases reported in the Borderland.

El Paso County continues to see a decrease in active cases with city leaders now reporting 597.

So far 132,950 patients have been designated as recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, 52 patients remain hospitalized, and 18 are in the ICU and 15 are on ventilators.

