Active cases in the borderland decreasing; 4 new deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reports 4 additional deaths, 88 new cases, and 32 additional weeks-old cases.

According to a release, all but one of the patients who passed from the virus had underlying conditions. They include:

1 male in his 40s

1 male in his 70s without underlying conditions

1 male in his 80s

1 female in her 80s

The total number of cases in the borderland stands at 19,177 and 386 deaths.

There are currently 166 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, 52 in the ICU, and 37 on ventilators.

So far, 15,060 patients have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases in El Paso has dropped by nearly 500 cases leaving the total number of active cases at 3,731.

