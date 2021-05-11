Active cases decreasing in the Borderland; 3 new COVID-19 deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The El Paso Department of Public Health reports three new COVID-19-related deaths and 60 new cases in the Borderland.

According to a news release, two of the deceased patients had underlying conditions and one had no underlying health conditions. They include one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s and one woman in her 60s (without underlying health conditions).

The total number of deaths is now at 2,574.

Active cases in the community have slowly decreased to a total of 1,789. There are currently 124 patients hospitalized for the virus, 38 are in the ICU and 30 are on ventilators.

So far, 130,463 people have been designated as recovered from the virus.

For more info, visit epstrong.org.

