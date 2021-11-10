ACTion Programs for Animals to provide free vaccinations in Las Cruces for pets through Petco Love

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – As part of Petco Love’s initiative to provide one million free vaccines for pets, ACTion Programs for Animals (APA) will host a free vaccine event in Las Cruces, December 11.

Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30% of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care, according to a release from APA.

To address this critical need, APA and Petco Love are partnering to make pet vaccines free and accessible in an effort to ensure the health and wellness of our beloved pets

APA aims to vaccinate 600 pets (300 cats and 300 dogs) through this effort. The vaccination clinic is on December 11 from 9 am to 11 am at the APA adoption center, located at 537 N Solano Dr. Pre-registration is not required.

The free vaccines will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Any remaining vaccines will be distributed at subsequent clinics early next year.

Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will include the DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines. Rabies vaccines, bordatella vaccines, and microchips are all offered for $15 each at APA’s regular clinics.

“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Michel Meunier, APA Executive Director. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to ensure the health and wellness of pets in Doña Ana County.”

For more information about vaccine distribution, APA can be contacted at (575) 644-0505 or by emailing mail@apalascruces.org.

