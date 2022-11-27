EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – ACTion Programs for Animals is hosting a low-cost microchip and vaccination clinic Saturday, Dec. 10 in Las Cruces.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the APA adoption center located at 537 N. Solano Dr. Pre-registration is not required. The following will be offered for just $15 each:

Rabies vaccine

Microchip

Bordetella vaccine

FVRCP (Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus and Panleukope) vaccine

DAPP (Distemper, Adenovirus, Parainfluenza and Parvo) vaccine

Courtesy to ACTion Programs for Animals

APA is only able to serve well-behaved dogs on leashes and cats in carriers. Anyone bringing their pet to the clinic should line up in their car and will be called into the building when it is their turn. APA accepts cash or credit cards. Anyone in need of a drive-up clinic should call the Mesquite Animal Vaccination Clinic at 575-650-2000 or the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley at 575-382-0018.