Aceitunas Beer Garden and Bar passing down the torch to new owners after 35 years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An iconic local bar that’s been serving the community for decades is officially passing down the torch to its new owners.

Aceitunas Beer Garden and Bar, located on 5200 Doniphan Drive in West El Paso, announced the message on its Facebook page. The owner, Alton Poe, will be stepping down as the owner for the bar for the first time since 1985.

Poe said he does not know the new owners’ names or whether the new owners’ will remodel the bar. However, he told KTSM 9 News it will be the same owners’ from the east side bar, Gringo Theory.

The owner said he is very excited for this transition and invites the public to celebrate their final weekend this Saturday by offering three dollar “You Call It” drinks.

“My uncle was Dick Poe, the car dealer, and I worked on it in 1984 and we officially opened for business in 1985. This weekend is going to be a blast, we’re going to have everybody come out, say goodbye to everybody, but I think the future will be good for it too,” he said.

Poe said he plans to retire and travel as much as he can with his family, but he encourages everyone to come out this Saturday and have fun.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.